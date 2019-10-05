Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has said he has no intention of dumping the club after recent poor results.
After their 7-2 bashing in the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Addressing …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/321BD9O
Get More Nigeria Sports News
After their 7-2 bashing in the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Addressing …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/321BD9O
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]