Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has spoken on his side’s 3-1 defeat by Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.
Goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa gave Wolves victory over Spurs at Wembley as Harry Kane’s strike was not enough to hand Pochettino’s side …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EWvmDW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa gave Wolves victory over Spurs at Wembley as Harry Kane’s strike was not enough to hand Pochettino’s side …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EWvmDW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]