The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has assured that the era of crying and suffering is over in the region.
The minister gave the assurance when a group, Youth for Peace and Development in the Niger Delta, paid …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zpro2p
Get More Nigeria Political News
The minister gave the assurance when a group, Youth for Peace and Development in the Niger Delta, paid …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zpro2p
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]