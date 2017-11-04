Submit Post Advertise

Sports Evra Suspended, Charged By UEFA For Karate Kick

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Nov 4, 2017 at 5:18 PM. Views count: 146

Tags:
  1. Jamaz

    Jamaz Member Curators

    Marseille defender, Patrick Evra has been handed a one-match ban by UEFA and suspended by his club Marseille on Friday after the veteran defender aimed a karate kick at the head of one of his team’s own supporters.


    Recall that the former Manchester United player was red-carded for the assault during the pre-match warm-up at Thursday’s Europa League clash at Guimaraes in Portugal.


    According to reports, Marseille said that club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud had met the 36-year-old to inform him of the suspension and warned that he could face further “disciplinary action.”


    “Marseille also denounced the unacceptable behaviour of some fans who hurled hateful insults,” said a club statement. Earlier, European football governing body UEFA said Evra was banned for “violent conduct” and indicated that the former French international faced further sanctions at a disciplinary hearing next week.


    “Following his dismissal, the player is suspended for at least one match. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide on this case at its next meeting on 10 November,” UEFA said in a statement Both Marseille and Guimaraes, who went on the win the tie 1-0, were also charged over their fans invading the pitch.


    Announcing their probe, Marseille said in a statement: “No matter what happens, a professional player must maintain self-control despite provocations and insults, no matter how unjustified they may be.”


    Evra was confronted by a group of supporters who had managed to get out of an area in the Afonso Henriques ground reserved for around 500 Marseille fans.
     

    Attached Files:

    Jamaz, Nov 4, 2017 at 5:18 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Evra Suspended Charged
    1. siteadmin
      Sports

      [Video] Patrice Evra Sent Off Before Game For Kicking A Fan

      siteadmin, Nov 3, 2017 at 8:02 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      567
      siteadmin
      Nov 3, 2017 at 8:02 AM
    2. kemi
      Sports

      Amid Barcelona Interest, Dortmund Suspends Dembele Indefinitely

      kemi, Aug 13, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      764
      kemi
      Aug 13, 2017
    3. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Evra Tells Suarez to Gear up For a Rough Champions League FInal

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, May 14, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      716
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      May 14, 2015
    4. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Evra leaves Man Utd to join Juventus

      Chris Maduewesi, Jul 21, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      930
      Lequte
      Jul 21, 2014
    5. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Patrice Evra signs new deal to play on for another year at Manchester United

      Chris Maduewesi, May 23, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      823
      Chris Maduewesi
      May 23, 2014
    6. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Patrice Evra hits out at 'parasitic' Lizarazu

      Chris Maduewesi, Oct 21, 2013, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      338
      Chris Maduewesi
      Oct 21, 2013

    Comments