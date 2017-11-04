Marseille defender, Patrick Evra has been handed a one-match ban by UEFA and suspended by his club Marseille on Friday after the veteran defender aimed a karate kick at the head of one of his team’s own supporters. Recall that the former Manchester United player was red-carded for the assault during the pre-match warm-up at Thursday’s Europa League clash at Guimaraes in Portugal. According to reports, Marseille said that club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud had met the 36-year-old to inform him of the suspension and warned that he could face further “disciplinary action.” “Marseille also denounced the unacceptable behaviour of some fans who hurled hateful insults,” said a club statement. Earlier, European football governing body UEFA said Evra was banned for “violent conduct” and indicated that the former French international faced further sanctions at a disciplinary hearing next week. “Following his dismissal, the player is suspended for at least one match. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide on this case at its next meeting on 10 November,” UEFA said in a statement Both Marseille and Guimaraes, who went on the win the tie 1-0, were also charged over their fans invading the pitch. Announcing their probe, Marseille said in a statement: “No matter what happens, a professional player must maintain self-control despite provocations and insults, no matter how unjustified they may be.” Evra was confronted by a group of supporters who had managed to get out of an area in the Afonso Henriques ground reserved for around 500 Marseille fans.