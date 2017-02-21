Ned Price, the former intelligence analyst and National Security Council spokesman reportedly resigned because he cannot serve in Donald Trump's America. Price, who worked in the agency under President George W. Bush and President Obama said he did not make the decision lightly. ''I didn’t think I’d ever leave the CIA. But because of Trump, I quit,''Ned Price titled his Washington Post op-ed published Monday. He went on to write, "Despite working proudly for Republican and Democratic presidents, I reluctantly concluded that I cannot in good faith serve this administration as an intelligence professional.” "There was no greater reward than having my analysis presented to the president and seeing it shape events. Intelligence informing policy — this is how the system is supposed to work,” he wrote. "I watched in disbelief when, during the third presidential debate, Trump casually cast doubt on the high-confidence conclusion of our 17 intelligence agencies, released that month, that Russia was behind the hacking and release of election-related emails.” "Standing in front of a memorial to the CIA’s fallen officers, he seemed to be addressing the cameras and reporters in the room, rather than the agency personnel in front of them, bragging about his inauguration crowd the previous day,” Price wrote. “The final straw came late last month, when the White House issued a directive reorganizing the National Security Council, on whose staff I served from 2014 until earlier this year.” Price explained. “Missing from the NSC’s principals committee were the CIA director and the director of national intelligence. Added to the roster: the president’s chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, who cut his teeth as a media champion of white nationalism.”