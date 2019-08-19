Facts have emerged on how a professor and former head of the department of criminology at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Adewole Atere, had sex with and impregnated a teenage student of his department, Precious Azuka.
The victim, Azuka, was in her first semester at …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2HrbZn1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The victim, Azuka, was in her first semester at …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2HrbZn1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]