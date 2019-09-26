A federal high court in Yola, Adamawa state, has sentenced Ibrahim Aku, accountant of the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, to 18 years in prison for fraud.
Nathan Musa, the judge, gave the order while ruling on a six-count charge filed against the accused, on Monday.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Aku of defrauding the church of N15.5 million between 2016 and 2018.
According to the anti-graft agency, the money was generated by the church members through offerings, donations and tithes.
