Politics EXTRA: Edo APC suspends Oshiomhole - The Cable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has suspended Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party.

Anselm Ojezua, chairman of APC in the state, said this is as a result of the role of Oshiomhole in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

He also said a vote of no confidence was passed on Oshiomhole by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.


