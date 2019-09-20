The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has suspended Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party.
Anselm Ojezua, chairman of APC in the state, said this is as a result of the role of Oshiomhole in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.
He also said a vote of no confidence was passed on Oshiomhole by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.
