Politics Ezekwesili garners 7,223 votes despite withdrawing ambition – Punch Newspapers – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of Saturday’s presidential election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, while announcing the results early on Wednesday in Abuja said Buhari of the All Progressives Congress polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his main challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2GOIEnL
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top