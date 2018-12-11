The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act.
She said that the refusal would lead to a regression in the progress so far made in Nigeria’s ...
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2GbAAho
Get More Nigeria Political News
She said that the refusal would lead to a regression in the progress so far made in Nigeria’s ...
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2GbAAho
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]