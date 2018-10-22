Metro Facebook Opens Elections War Room Ahead of 2019 In Nigeria – Details – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, social media giant, Facebook has announced opening its first physical elections war room in Menlo Park, California.

Naijabizcom reports Facebook’s goal is to get the right subject-matter experts from across the company in one place so they can address potential problems …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2CyVmnM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top