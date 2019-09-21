World Facebook Removes Thousands Of Applications From Platforms – Sahara Reporters

#1
Facebook’s 22.4millon Nigerian users will see some of the applications they are used to suspended or removed, as the firm continues to improve its privacy status.

In a blog post seen by the GuardianUK, the United States-based social platform, said it had suspended tens of thousands of apps from …

facebook.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/30eU8Li

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top