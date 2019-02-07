Going by the series of treatments and supports she has undergone in the past eight years, Mrs. Yinka Popoola needs N5 million for a surgical operation in India.
Popoola who is struck with the chronic facial tumour can’t eat anything accept liquid food. The victim has …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2tcYeAs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Popoola who is struck with the chronic facial tumour can’t eat anything accept liquid food. The victim has …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2tcYeAs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]