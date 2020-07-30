Failed State: Presidency insensitive, living in denial –Afenifere, Ohanaeze, NEF, others - New Telegraph
Leaders of five groups that attended a two-day consultative dialogue where former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria was slowly becoming a failed state, has declared that the Presidency is living in denial with its response to the former leader. In a statement signed by Dr. Hakeem...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!