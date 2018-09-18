When DeAndre Hopkins had a chance to make a play in overtime on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston's star receiver was intent on redeeming himself after losing a rare fumble in the third quarter.
He did that with a spectacular 49-yard catch and run that...
read more via US News & World Report – https://ift.tt/2pE47Ff
Get More Nigeria Sports News
He did that with a spectacular 49-yard catch and run that...
read more via US News & World Report – https://ift.tt/2pE47Ff
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]