Famous Giobaro: Journalist Murdered In Bayelsa

    Mr Famous Giobaro staff of Bayelsa state owned Glory FM 97.1 has been murdered.

    VANGUARD reports that Giobaro was killed by the gunmen in his residence at INEC Road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, the state capital. An eyewitness said, the attackers who had gained access into the compound after scaling the fence with a ladder and went straight to Giobaro’s kitchen door, shot at it and pulled it down to enter the journalist’s bedroom.

    Giobaro was shot point blank on the stomach and nothing was stolen from his apartment.

    Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has condemned the attack. Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the command was yet to get the full detail.
     
