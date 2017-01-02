Submit Post Advertise

Politics Fani-Kayode Mocks Barack Obama

    Former Minister of Aviation and Spokesperson for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation during the 2015 general election, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked President Barack Obama for losing out in the 2016 US Presidential race.

    Fani-Kayode accused Mr. Obama of how he influenced Nigeria's presidential election to favoured President Muhammadu Buhari.

    He said: “Obama influenced our elections last year by supporting Buhari. The Russians influenced their elections this year by supporting Trump. Karma!”

    President Barack Obama has accused the Russian of hacking the US election in favour of President-elect, Donald Trump, accusation which Trump out-rightly rejected.
     
