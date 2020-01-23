Mo Farah says he has suffered “financially and emotionally” from his association with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar, who is banned from athletics for four years over doping violations.
The American coach, who is appealing against his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, led the …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2HIVTEO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The American coach, who is appealing against his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, led the …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2HIVTEO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]