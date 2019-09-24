Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Fashola blasts “backyard economists” who criticize the Buhari administration – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Fashola has a problem with "backyard economists" who can’t even run a small business.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, took aim at critics of the economy under President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to them as “backyard economists.”....

fashola.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2mrptYd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top