Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said he has left incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose to God to judge after leaving office.
He said he would accept whatever liability and assets left behind by the outgoing government, saying he …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2NtPySf
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said he would accept whatever liability and assets left behind by the outgoing government, saying he …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2NtPySf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]