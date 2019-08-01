Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state, says Nigeria can scrap the senate as all the country really needs is a unicameral legislature.
Speaking at the just concluded 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference, the governor said Nigeria has to look into the size of government.
“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the house of representatives because that is what represents,” he said at a session monitored by TheCable.
