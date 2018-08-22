Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor, has said he would complete and inaugurate all unfinished capital projects before handing over to the Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, in October.
Fayose stated this on Tuesday, while speaking at the annual Udiroko Festival in Ado Ekiti...
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MLsX34
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayose stated this on Tuesday, while speaking at the annual Udiroko Festival in Ado Ekiti...
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MLsX34
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]