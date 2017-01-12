Submit Post Advertise

FC IfeanyiUbah Defeat Enugu Rangers To Win Charity Cup

    Despite going a man down, FC IfeanyiUbah defeated Enugu Rangers 4-3 on penalties, to win this year’s Charity Cup.

    ifeanyi ubah.jpg

    Both teams failed to score within regulation time, in a match played inside an empty Abuja National Stadium.

    The Nnewi club was reduced to 10 men in the 33rd minute, after its Ghanaian defender Kojo Bah, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

    IfeanyiUbah also lost their captain Olamilekan Adeleye to injury during the encounter.

    But despite their numerical advantage, Rangers could not see off the Federation Cup winners, before the tie was decided by spot-kicks.
     
