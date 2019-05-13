The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) is seeking N500 billion to resettle original inhabitants of 13 villages within the Abuja city.It also advanced poor funding for the parlous infrastructure in some of the districts captured in Phases II, III and IV …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2E2TGCU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2E2TGCU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]