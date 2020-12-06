Entertainment Female lecturer wins Plateau South by-election, defeats former Speaker – New Telegraph News


JUST IN: Female lecturer wins Plateau South by-election, defeats former Speaker - New Telegraph

Musa Pam, Jos The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has declared a Professor of French from University of Jos and the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Daduut winner of the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election conducted on Saturday. The...
