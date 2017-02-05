Submit Post Advertise

Politics Femi Adesina Clarifies President Buhari's Health Status, Vacation Extension

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 5, 2017 at 8:24 PM.

  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    Femi Adesina, SA Media to President Buhari has come out to clarify the President's health status. This is coming as the social media has been boiling over the report that the president won't return from his UK vacation, today, as scheduled.

    Speaking on phone tonight with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV Sunday Politics, Femi Adesina made the following clarifications:

    ''When the President was leaving on January 19, we said he was going to take a vacation and also do some medical check ups. The essence of medical check up is to find out the state of your being, and that test can mean a lot of things.

    The situation now is that series of tests have been conducted and his doctors have advised that he stays back so that the cycle can be completed.

    Adesina goes on to explain that: there's medical-doctor-patient-confidentiality. No doctor will reveal his patient state of health to you as an individual.

    Asked if he is aware of the President's health status, Adesina said:

    I am not aware of the President's health status, but if there is any thing serious, the onus lies on the President to disclose or not to disclose. But, when his doctor gives him a clean bill of health, he will return.

    I am sure it will get to a point when the President has to disclose the status of his health if it needs to be disclosed, if it is something serious to be disclosed.
     

    Oluogunjobi, Feb 5, 2017 at 8:24 PM
    Comments

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    Mr. Femi Adesina, you need to ask your principal's status and tell Nigerians. Else, kindly take several seat and resign your position honorably.
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 5, 2017 at 8:41 PM
  Ugbedeojo

    Ugbedeojo

    Femi Adesina was a professional but now he worth nothing more than a lie, a deceptor and an arrogant.
     
    Ugbedeojo, Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43 PM
