Metro FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors’ insurance -Ngige – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors' insurance -Ngige - New Telegraph

...says we're surprised NARD still embarked on strike Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reneged on the agreement it reached with the Federal Government by embarking on a nationwide strike. Ngige...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Strike: Federal Government and resident doctors reach truce – Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
424
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Nigerian medical doctors among least paid globally – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
329
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro NARD: 70 per cent of doctors infected with COVID-19 – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
226
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics ASUU: We’ll disappoint seekers of #EndASUU protest – Ngige – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
401
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro COVID-19: FG approves N6.45bn for new oxygen plants – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
240
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top