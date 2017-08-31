The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mohammed, has announced the death of more Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. He'd announced days ago that 5 pilgrims had died in Mecca. In an interview with journalists at Mount Arafat on Thursday, he said: “We have lost seven pilgrims due to natural illness. Male and female, particularly from Kwara, Kogi, Katsina, Kaduna. No single accident recorded this year. All pilgrims were evacuated in good time. “We will have to say that, so far so good. Even the mortality recorded this year is the lowest in the last 10 to 15 years. We pray that will be the end of any mortality that we are going to record, ” he stated.