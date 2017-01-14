President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has begun construction of a fish market in Illushi community in Edo state. The State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Wellington Omoragbon, disclosed this to journalists during the inspection of the construction of the fish market, said it was to boost the economy of the people, whose major occupation is fishing. Omoragbon said the market construction, which started in December 2016, is expected to be completed within six weeks, adding that the funding of the construction was from the 2016 budget. “The market will consist of eight open stalls with cold rooms, four toilets, bathrooms and a borehole,’’ he said. He also noted that Illushi community is located along the bank of the River Niger, which serves as a major source of fish for commercial purposes in the community.