FG declares Thursday, Friday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir
The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah on Tuesday, as seen by...
nairametrics.com
