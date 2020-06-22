Metro FG declares Thursday, Friday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir - Nairametrics

#1
nairametrics.com

FG declares Thursday, Friday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah on Tuesday, as seen by...
