FG links hike in cement price to #EndSARS protests, COVID-19 Pandemic - New Telegraph

The Federal Government has linked spiral increase in cement price to the #EndSARS protest, Covid-19 Pandemic and downtimes experienced by some manufacturing plants. The development, government said, caused a dwindling fortune of cement, thus causing decrease in stock volume and triggered...
