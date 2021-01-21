Chinedu Iroka
FG links hike in cement price to #EndSARS protests, COVID-19 Pandemic - New Telegraph
The Federal Government has linked spiral increase in cement price to the #EndSARS protest, Covid-19 Pandemic and downtimes experienced by some manufacturing plants. The development, government said, caused a dwindling fortune of cement, thus causing decrease in stock volume and triggered...
