The Nigerian government has made plans to evacuate Nigerians from unsafe countries, especially Libya where Nigerians are being killed of recent. This is according to Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa. This is to check the worrisome consequence of illegal migration which is the subsequent mistreatment and abuse of Nigerians in various countries abroad once identified as undocumented. Although Nigerians suffer from harsh economic conditions and seek greener pastures abroad, Erewa urged Nigerians to weather the storm at home where they are welcome. ChannelsTV