Federal government has directed the ministry of education to restore both the Christian Religious Knowledge and the Islamic Religious Knowledge as independent subjects. The government asked the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC, the country’s education body to immediately reinstall the two subjects where they were before their removal. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the directive at a meeting with State commissioners of education and stakeholders in the education sector, in Abuja. The minister, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, noted that the meeting was aimed at strengthening the partnership within the three tiers of government in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals 4, SDG4. Speaking at the occasion, Adamu said the restoration of the subjects to their old status was imperative given the controversies their removal had generated in recent times, especially the complaint by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.