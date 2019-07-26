JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Fidelity Bank temporarily bans its Directors and families from trading its shares – Nairametrics

#1
Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that its Executives Directors, other employees, their family members and persons related to the employees and the lender have been barred from trading in the company’s shares.

The restriction on the bank’s staff and related persons was carried out in …

fedility bank.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2Ykdskg

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[107]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top