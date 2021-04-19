  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Sports FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles star who died in tragic car accident days to his wedding – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles star who died in tragic car accident days to his wedding - New Telegraph

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday remembered former Nigerian Super Eagles star, the late Olubayo Adefemi. Adefemi died in a tragic car accident on April 18, 2011 while finalising his wedding plans. Born on 13 August 1985, Adefemi represented Nigeria at the...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Sports Ex-Super Eagles, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
491
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Sports Super Eagles of Nigeria rise 4 places in new FIFA Ranking – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
384
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports Rohr blamed for Super Eagles’ drop in FIFA rankings – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
377
Kayode Israel
K
E
Sports Yekini, Amokachi… Super Eagles stars who returned to play in Nigerian league - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
323
ese
E
K
Sports Super Eagles Star Alex Iwobi Pays Tribute To #EndSARS Movement With An Inscription On His Footwear – Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
373
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top