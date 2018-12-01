  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Finally, Atiku obtains US visa – Vanguard News Nigeria

The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally been given a United States visa.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Disclosing this on Saturday, Thecable exclusively gathered from a family source that Atiku jetted out of the …



