World Finance: These 14 states could see ‘extremely significant damage’ from Trump’s trade wars – pulse.ng

#1
President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports Monday, prompting Beijing to impose retaliatory taxes on $60 billion worth of American imports.

The two countries had already placed tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other’s products. The …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2xNecn8

Get more World News
 
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top