There was pandemonium in Abeokuta on Wednesday night as fire broke out in the house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The house, situated at Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was gutted by fire at about 9:30pm.....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2ONFYJg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The house, situated at Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was gutted by fire at about 9:30pm.....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2ONFYJg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]