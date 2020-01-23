Metro Fire guts Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta – Newtelegraph

There was pandemonium in Abeokuta on Wednesday night as fire broke out in the house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The house, situated at Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was gutted by fire at about 9:30pm.....

