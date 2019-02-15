Featured Thread #1
KPMG, one of the Big Four auditors in the world, says Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has gone draconian by giving fiats to banks to freeze accounts of suspected tax defaulters.
In September 2018, Tunde Fowler, FIRS chairman, said the service was going after 6,772 tax defaulters, stating that …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2DEsCbW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In September 2018, Tunde Fowler, FIRS chairman, said the service was going after 6,772 tax defaulters, stating that …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2DEsCbW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[103]