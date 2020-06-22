Herbalist jailed 7 years for defrauding NDDC ex-chairman - Vanguard News
A 34-year- old herbalist, Matthew Sonoma a.k.a “Dr Perebokowe Ogah” has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour, by a Federal High Court in Abuja sequel to his alleged complicity in Advance Fee Fraud otherwise known as 419.
