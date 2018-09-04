Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Metro Flood Kills 14 Persons, Affects 17 Councils In Niger, NISEMA Reveals – Sahara Reporters

#1
No fewer than 14 persons have been killed in flood disasters that ravaged 17 of the 25 local councils of Niger State during this year’s rainy season.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Ibrahim Inga, made this known yesterday when the state Media Strategy …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Q6ijD9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top