No fewer than 14 persons have been killed in flood disasters that ravaged 17 of the 25 local councils of Niger State during this year’s rainy season.
Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Ibrahim Inga, made this known yesterday when the state Media Strategy …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Q6ijD9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Ibrahim Inga, made this known yesterday when the state Media Strategy …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Q6ijD9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]