Politics Flooding: Kachikwu donates relief materials to victims in Delta – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has donated relief materials worth several millions of naira to some Internally Displaced Persons over the ravaging floods in Asaba, Delta State.

Kachikwu also assured the victims that the federal government would intervene in their …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PX3G3P

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top