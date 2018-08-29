Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Business FMBN, labour unions plan affordable housing programme for workers – Punch Newspapers

#1
In its bid to boost housing development in the country, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in conjunction with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association have finalised plans to commence the implementation of a National Affordable Housing Delivery …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2BWuCP1

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top