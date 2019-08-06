Crystal Palace have announced the signing of former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old joins the Eagles on a free transfer, having being released by Chelsea at the end of last season. Reports claim that Cahill will earn around £75,000 a week at …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/31i4OVu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 33-year-old joins the Eagles on a free transfer, having being released by Chelsea at the end of last season. Reports claim that Cahill will earn around £75,000 a week at …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/31i4OVu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]