Crystal Palace have announced the signing of former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old joins the Eagles on a free transfer, having being released by Chelsea at the end of last season. Reports claim that Cahill will earn around £75,000 a week at …

