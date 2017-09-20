Former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi, has died at the age of 60 years. He died Monday at a private hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness and was buried same day. Bomoi was the 13th DG of NYSC and was the second ex-corps member to head the scheme. He was appointed DG in October 2004 and served till January 2009. He is survived by a wife and children. Bomoi was born in Potiskum, Yobe State. He attended Fika Government Secondary School, Potiskum and passed out in 1975. He was admitted at Bayero University, Kano and graduated in 1979. After his NYSC he enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and graduated in 1983. He rose through the ranks to become Brigadier General in 2004. Director General, NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, as well as staff of the scheme, also visited to condole with the family. Speaking yesterday during his visit to the family, Brigadier General Kazaure described the former DG as an achiever throughout his career.