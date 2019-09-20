Tam David-West, a former Minister of Petroleum, has died. He was aged 83.
Although the circumstances surrounding his death is yet to be ascertained, President Buhari in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, mourned the former Minister who he described as an ''ally and friend''.
