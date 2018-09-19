Four suspected hackers were arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing the sum N1billion from accounts belonging to customers of First City Monumental Bank (FCMB).
The alleged hackers were identified as; Gideo Olatimeyin, 33, Osita Martyns, 37, Daramola Samuel Akanji, 23, and Abiodun Aina, 38. The …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2pjtRGN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The alleged hackers were identified as; Gideo Olatimeyin, 33, Osita Martyns, 37, Daramola Samuel Akanji, 23, and Abiodun Aina, 38. The …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2pjtRGN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]