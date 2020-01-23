Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that most of his players don’t have experience of playing in the Champions League, following their 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Serge Gnabry scored twice, while Robert Lewandowski also got on the scoresheet, as the Bundesliga champions put up a show …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/3caOCM8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Serge Gnabry scored twice, while Robert Lewandowski also got on the scoresheet, as the Bundesliga champions put up a show …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/3caOCM8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]