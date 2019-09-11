Sports Friendly: Super Eagles Held 2-2 in Ukraine – Thisdaylive

#1
Nigeria’s Super Eagles threw away a two-goal advantage last night as they were held 2-2 draw in an international friendly with Ukraine in Dnipro.

On a day Coach Gernot Rohr paraded an almost new squad, Nigeria took command of the game almost from the blast of the whistle by …

naija ukraine.JPG

read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Q4pfoi

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top