Nigeria’s Super Eagles threw away a two-goal advantage last night as they were held 2-2 draw in an international friendly with Ukraine in Dnipro.
On a day Coach Gernot Rohr paraded an almost new squad, Nigeria took command of the game almost from the blast of the whistle by …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Q4pfoi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
On a day Coach Gernot Rohr paraded an almost new squad, Nigeria took command of the game almost from the blast of the whistle by …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Q4pfoi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]