Metro FRSC: Road Crashes Claimed 63 Lives During 2018 Sallah Celebration – Sahara Reporters

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 63 lives were lost in last week’s Sallah holidays celebrated across the country.

Also, 1,072 persons were involved in road traffic crashes during the period with 213 vehicles, involved compared to 221 in 2017, while 79 …



